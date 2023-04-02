WWE sale expected to be announced tomorrow to Endeavor Group

CNBC is reporting that a WWE sale is likely to be announced tomorrow to Endeavor Group, headed by Ari Emanuel.

The Endeavor Group is also the parent company of the UFC and rumors are that WWE and UFC will be combined in a new publicly traded company.

Under the deal, Endeavor will own 51% of the new company while WWE shareholders will get the remaining 49%. The Endeavor deal gives WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion, CNBC said.

As far as executive positions, Emanuel will serve as Chief Executive while Vince McMahon is expected to be Executive Chairman. Endeavor President Mark Shapiro will also work in the same role at the new company and Dana White will remain as President of UFC.

WWE CEO Nick Khan will serve as president of the wrestling side of the business.