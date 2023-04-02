The Rock records video message for WWE fans and Superstars for WrestleMania

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recorded a four-and-a-half minute video addressed to the WWE Universe, WWE Superstars and WWE employees, congratulating them on WrestleMania and to wish everyone good luck.

Johnson mentioned that his daughter Simone made her NXT debut earlier in the day and said that it was a big morning for everyone involved in NXT. He told her that he’s very proud of her and to keep up her great work.

Shifting gears to WrestleMania, Johnson said that he’s looking forward to see the main event between his cousin Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. He said that he’s proud of Jimmy, Jey, and Solo and then teased something for the future.

“And who knows? Maybe…just maybe, down the road, I’ll see you in person,” he said.

The Rock also talked about Cody Rhodes, who he said has tremendous love and respect for. He said that the two grew up together and would hang at each others’ homes when they were kids. He told Cody that his journey was “incredibly inspiring” to not only the fans, but also to his peers and to him as well.

Johnson told the WWE Superstars to go have some “f*cking fun” and connect with the audience and then thanked the WWE crew who works tirelessly behind the scenes.

He was going to end his video with “If ya smell…” but then said he has to save it for another time.