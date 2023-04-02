Shane McMahon apparently suffers injury at WrestleMania

Shane McMahon made his surprise return to WWE at Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, but suffered some kind of injury.

Tonight’s WrestleMania Sunday event featured an in-ring segment with hosts The Miz and Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg to announce attendance of 81,395. Miz then addressed what happened with Pat McAfee and George Kittle on Night 1, and said he wasn’t happy about being embarrassed. Miz ended up getting angry with Snoop, and declaring that this is his WrestleMania, but Snoop fired back and said wrong, homeboy, this is our WrestleMania, it belongs to the city of Los Angeles. Snoop then introduced McMahon, who came out to a big pop. Shane became emotional when he took the mic and thanked the fans for the reaction, saying they don’t know how much it meant to him. Snoop asked Shane to take care of Miz, from one O.G. to another, and then a match began.

The bell rang and Shane rocked The Miz with punches, then hit him with his signature corner punches. Shane ducked Miz as he charged, then immediately jumped over him, but he was able to come back up as his knee/leg buckled. The referee checked on Shane while Miz paced around. It was clear Shane was hurt as they kept the camera on Miz while he was tended to. Snoop finally entered the ring and dropped Miz with a punch. Snoop asked Shane if he’s alright, then said he can’t believe Miz did that to his homeboy. Miz stumbled back up but Snoop nailed another punch, then delivered The People’s Elbow to get a pin on Miz. After the match, Snoop celebrated as “Nuthin’ But a G Thang” played.

Shane was already taken away by medics before the finish of the match. It looked like he may have suffered a torn ACL. There’s no word yet on his condition but we will keep you updated. This was Shane’s first appearance since the 2022 Royal Rumble, which led to his controversial departure due to backstage heat when WWE had creative plans booked for him.

Snoop with the save 🙏#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/khWXWTzQBq — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 3, 2023