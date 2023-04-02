Rollins and Rhodes talk about their real-life rivalry and animosity

During media interviews this weekend, Cody Rhodes highlighted his real-life rivalry with Seth Rollins, saying that the two don’t like each other and it’s purely due to business decisions and jealousy.

Cody said he almost got in a fight backstage once with Rollins and while the two can’t stand each other, there is respect. He said he has no problems with Seth’s wife Becky, who he described as great and wonderful, but there is a level of dislike when it comes to Rollins.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier of ESPN, Rollins confirmed that and said that considering what he has done over the past several years, he feels he should be in the position that Cody is in right now. He said when Cody left to do his own thing, he was the one who held it down here.