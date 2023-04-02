Reigns on WWE deal: “It’s the Tribal Chief setup. That’s just the way it is”

In a rare, 20-minute interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, current WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns discussed a variety of subjects, including lifting many around him, his historic reign, and his contract.

Reigns said that he takes good care of his body and can see himself doing this till he’s 45, noting that he’s about to turn 38. He said at this pace, and as long as it keeps making sense, he’ll continue, especially if they keep giving him contracts like he has.

“They can all say what they want, every single one of them would take my deal if they could get it but they just can’t get it,” Reigns said regarding his current WWE deal.

He said the deal is only for him and no one can do anything about it.

“Seth would take my deal, he would take my dates,” Reigns added, laughing. “He’d love to get my money but it’s not for him. It’s the Tribal Chief setup. That’s just the way it is.”

Reigns also talked how he’s happy that he elevated The Usos and Solo Sikoa with him during the past several months and how he’s enjoying spending his time in the ring.

His prediction for tonight?

“I don’t lose…” he said, staring at Helwani, before turning his head to the main camera. “Ever.”