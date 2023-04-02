Owens & Zayn win undisputed WWE tag team championship
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are your new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
Tonight’s WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Premium Live Event was headlined by Owens and Zayn defeating The Usos to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.
This is the first reign together for Zayn and Owens in WWE. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso began their 5th reign with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Money In the Bank on July 18, 2021, by defeating The Mysterios. They then defeated RK-Bro to unify the blue brand titles with the RAW Tag Team Titles on the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown. The Usos have held the RAW/Unified straps for 315 recognized days, and the SmackDown straps for a record 621 days.
