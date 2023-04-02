News for tonight’s Night Two of WrestleMania Hollywood
Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39 will air live tonight from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Our live coverage and Viewing Party will begin at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET. Here is the lineup for tonight-
Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Night 2 Main Event.
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)
Hell In a Cell
“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
Rumored to be Brood Edge.
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville