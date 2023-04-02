Natalya comments on what this year’s WrestleMania means to her

WWE Veteran Natalya spoke with PWMania.com‘s Ari Barkan during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Press Junket in Los Angeles this past week. During the discussion, Natalya commented on what this year’s WrestleMania means to her.

She said, “To me, it’s the most special time of year. And to be a part of it is something that people that are in this industry only dream up. For me, to be a part of this, this is my 13th WrestleMania appearance, my 11th match. And I’m breaking another world record for the most matches of any female in WWE history. And I feel like every single year is a privilege to be part of this because nobody understands how hard it is to get here. And not only to get to WWE, but also to make it to the grandest stage of them all. This WrestleMania is the highest grossing WrestleMania in WWE history, and biggest WrestleMania WWE history and I get to be a part of it. It’s to me, I don’t take it for granted, not one single second, and I’m so excited I get to be able to do what I love in front of the masses.”

You can see what Natalya said in the video below: