MJF to receive key to the town of Oyster Bay

The town of Oyster Bay, New York, is presenting AEW World champion MJF with the key to the town this coming Monday at a ceremony held at the Oyster Bay Town Hall.

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino will be doing the honors and MJF, a 2014 graduate of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School, will be there in person to accept it.

“Known to millions as “MJF,” the Town will also proclaim “Maxwell Jacob Friedman Day” in the Town of Oyster Bay in honor of the Champ, who, despite his international success, is exceedingly proud of his hometown roots in the Town of Oyster Bay and has given back through numerous charitable endeavors,” a press release said.