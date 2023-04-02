LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WRESTLEMANIA 39 NIGHT 2

– The WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Kickoff pre-show opens live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined by Kevin Patrick, Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype tonight’s show and we get a video for the WWE Intercontinental Title match. Barrett and Booker predict GUNTHER will retain, while Patrick goes with Sheamus. Kayla thinks Drew McIntyre will win. We go backstage to Peter Rosenberg, who takes us to the Gorilla Position for a tour. He runs into Liv Morgan, Bronson Reed and The Street Profits. We get more discussion from the panel and a WrestleMania “By The Numbers” video.

Back from a break and Byron Saxton is down in the Cricket Fan Zone with a bunch of rabid fans. We see the latest build to the Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way now as Rosenberg joins the panel. Barrett and Booker go with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, while Patrick goes with Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, and Rosenberg picks Liv and Raquel Rodriguez. Cathy Kelley is backstage with Paul Heyman now. She asks if last night’s loss for The Usos means a loss for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tonight. Heyman recalls a WCW Starrcade promo he did years ago, and after WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes said it was a good promo but where’s the money? Heyman says that sticks with him when he goes out these days, and he finally figured out where’s the money – it’s Reigns, not Cody Rhodes, who came to lose to Roman tonight. We get a promo for Hell In a Cell tonight. Barrett and Patrick go with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, while Booker and Rosenberg predict Finn Balor will win. Back from a break and we see highlights from Night 1. “This Is Awesome” host Greg Miller joins the panel to discuss Night 1 and to give some thoughts for Night 2. He believes Edge will win Hell In a Cell. The panel plays around with a new WWE Snapchat filter that makes you look like various Superstars. We see Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes and their daughter step off the bus in the back, then walk into the stadium. We go to another break.

Back from a break and we get a look at a bunch of Mattel WWE figures. Booker reminds us he has 30 figures of himself. We get a video for Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. Patrick is the only one who thinks Lesnar will win. We get a video of WWE Hall of Fame highlights from Friday night. We also get a video on Bobby Lashley’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win. Kayla then shows us a promo for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year. NFL star George Kittle joins the panel and talks about helping Pat McAfee deal with The Miz on Night 1. He’s most looking forward to Hell In a Cell tonight. The panel looks over tonight’s card one more time. We get a promo for the RAW Women’s Title match now.

We see footage of the RAW Women’s Champion arriving earlier today. Barrett believes Asuka will win, while the rest of the panel goes with Bianca Belair to retain. We get more commercials and promos, then come back to a discussion on tonight’s main event. Barrett and Rosenberg predict Roman Reigns will retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, while Booker and Patrick go with Cody Rhodes. Braxton wraps up and that’s it for the Kickoff pre-show.

– WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 opens up with singer Jimmie Allin performing “America The Beautiful” on the stage. We cut to the WrestleMania cold open video with actor/comedian Kevin Hart. We’re now live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California as Mike Rome introduces our hosts, The Miz and Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg. Miz hypes the show and talks about Night 1. Miz tells Snoop to get it started. Snoop asks if we can “fire it up!” and that’s it for the opening segment.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

We go right to the ring and out comes Omos with MVP as Mike Rome does the introductions. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Cole shows us the Spanish announce team at ringside – Marcelo Rodriguez and Jerry Soto. The announcers go over a Tale of The Tape for tonight’s opener. Omos steps into the ring and removes his hood, then yells out and pounds on his chest. MVP hypes Omos up but the music interrupts and out comes Brock Lesnar to a big pop. Lesnar is all smiles as he kicks off and the pyro explodes. Lesnar marches down the long ramp as Omos looks on.

Lesnar and Omos face off, then the bell hits. Lesnar smiles. Lesnar goes for a takedown but Omos slams him with ease. Lesnar laughs, then rams Omos, then again with another shoulder. Lesnar ducks a clothesline and goes for a German suplex but Omos elbows him, then headbutts him to stun him.

Omos scoop slams Lesnar in the middle of the ring to boos. Lesnar rams Omos but gets pounded on, then slammed again. Omos beats Lesnar around now as MVP barks from ringside. Omos with a big bear-hug now.

Omos rams Lesnar into the corner, then clubs him in the lower back, then poses to boos. Omos with another scoop slam and pose to more boos. Omos with another bear-hug in the middle of the ring. Fans rally and Lesnar fights out but Omos chokeslams him for a close 2 count. MVP is riled up at ringside.

Omos launches Lesnar into the turnbuckles but he hits the ring post when Lesnar side-steps. Omos is dazed as Lesnar hits the first German for a big pop. Lesnar with another big German suplex.

Lesnar with a third German suplex despite his lower back. Lesnar yells out for a big pop. Lesnar goes for the F5 but his back goes out and he collapses. Omos goes for his chokebomb but Lesnar slides out and nails the F5 for a big pop and the pin to win.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

– After the match, Lesnar tries to stand up but he’s selling the lower back. Omos stumbles to the floor with MVP as Lesnar’s music starts up. We go to replays. Lesnar stands tall for the crowd as we see Omos telling MVP he wants more. Lesnar exits the ring and pounds a fan at ringside, then heads up the ramp.