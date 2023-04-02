Johnny Knxoville hilariously flips fans off after Zayn/Owens win titles

One year ago, Sami Zayn was in a comedy match with Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. He even got body slammed by Wee Man and then placed in a mouse trap and lost.

Fast forward a year later, Zayn is one of the hottest acts in WWE and main evented WrestleMania 39 with Kevin Owens and The Usos.

Johnny Knoxville didn’t forget about it and the Jackass star returned to WrestleMania this year, but as a fan. Knoxville was part of the Kickoff show, describing Zayn as a “snake in the grass” and “wolf in a sheep’s clothing.”

Asked if he has buried the hatchet, Knoxville said no, and the only hatchet he wants to bury is one in Zayn’s back!

Needless to say, Knoxville was not happy when Zayn and Owens won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles last night and was very vocal about it in the stands, hilariously flipping his middle fingers off to fans who were celebrating.

Maybe this time it will be Zayn and Owens vs Knoxville and Wee Man for the revenge?