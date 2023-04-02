Jericho says AEW will “thrive and survive” with or without CM Punk

It’s safe to say, Chris Jericho and CM Punk are not friends.

Last week, Punk called Jericho a liar and a stooge in a now-deleted Instagram post when he was giving his own take on what happened when he returned.

Before Instagramgate, Dave Meltzer of the Observer wrote that Punk was in negotiations to come back to AEW but the former two-time AEW World champion found himself back in the doghouse with his post.

Speaking on The Mark Madden Show, Jericho said that the company will thrive and survive with our without CM Punk and we all have to wait and see what happens next.

When asked about Punk and if they’re friends, Jericho replied, “You know, I’m not, but I wasn’t on Scott Hall’s Christmas card list, or I wasn’t on Eric Bischoff’s Christmas card list,” Jericho said.

“You don’t have to be best friends to coexist, so, to me, that’s not really my wheelhouse. I’m not in charge of that. I’m sure there will be some answers to that pretty quickly, I would assume, either way.”