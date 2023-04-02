Bad Bunny and Pat McAfee make unadvertised appearances at WrestleMania

Bad Bunny and Pat McAfee returned to WWE at WrestleMania, making unadvertised appearances.

Bad Bunny was introduced to the crowd before the Rey vs Dominik Mysterio match to a thunderous pop from the international crowd. Bunny joined the Spanish commentary team and then helped Rey in the match by preventing Dominik from using a steel chain on his dad.

Bad Bunny will be hosting the Backlash premium live event next month in Puerto Rico. His last appearance was at last year’s Royal Rumble where he was eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

Pat McAfee also made a surprise return and participated in a match against The Miz. Miz was out with co-host Snoop Dogg and said no one answered his open challenge because he’s awesome.

Out came McAfee, who said he was wearing his WrestleMania tank top and challenged Miz to an impromptu match. He said no, but Snoop Dogg made it official.

The match only lasted around four minutes and McAfee won after some assist from San Francisco 49ers’ tight end George Kittle.

Earlier in the week, WWE CEO Nick Khan said that they had no plans for McAfee to be at WrestleMania.