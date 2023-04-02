Asuka still on the hunt for first win at WrestleMania

The Empress of Tomorrow is one of the most gifted wrestlers in the world today. Her excellent Japan career, followed by an undefeated NXT career speak for themselves. She won titles everywhere but Asuka still has not managed to do one thing.

Win at WrestleMania.

This will be Asuka’s fifth WrestleMania match since being called up to the main roster and there’s an “L” in that win/loss record in every single one of them.

At WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Asuka lost to Charlotte Flair, becoming the first woman to win the Royal Rumble and not successfully win the title a few months later. A year later, she was part of the women’s battle royal on the pre-show and she was eliminated during the match. At WrestleMania 36 in the empty WWE Performance Center, she teamed up with Kairi Sane but lost to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross who won the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles. And last year at WrestleMania 37 it was another bad night at the office as Asuka lost the Raw Women’s title to Rhea Ripley.

Tonight, the Japanese star gets another crack at winning the Raw Women’s title when she takes on champion Bianca Belair. Will it be a fifth successive WrestleMania defeat or will she finally break the losing streak and walk out with the title?