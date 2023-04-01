WWE getting $1.8 million in subsidies from Puerto Rico for Backlash

WWE is receiving a total of $1.8 million in subsidies from Puerto Rico to hold the Backlash premium live event in San Juan this coming May.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics revealed the news today after receiving information from the Puerto Rico Conventions District Authority. WWE is getting $1.5 million in subsidies plus a non-monetary “in kind” contribution of an additional $300,000 for hosting the event there.

The $300,000 figure will basically cover the costs of renting the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot where Backlash will take place.

This is not the first time that WWE were paid, in subsidies, to host an event in a city. Cardiff paid WWE millions to host Clash at the Castle there this past September.