WrestleCon issues statement over Steiner/Shaw incident

Following yesterday’s incident between Rick Steiner and Gisele Shaw, WrestleCon issued a statement and later put an end to Steiner’s participation in the fan convention.

“WrestleCon regrets the events that took place at yesterday’s convention and apologizes to Gisele Shaw,” WrestleCon said earlier today. “We aim to promote a safe and inclusive environment for all LGBTQAI+ members of the wrestling community. The issue has been addressed and we hope the remainder of the convention can be a positive experience for all.”

PWInsider.com later reported that Rick Steiner was told that he was not welcomed back at the convention for the remainder of the weekend events.

WrestleCon also added that they are trying to facilitate a meeting between the parties involved to talk about the incident but has not be successfully able to do it yet.

Meanwhile, Impact Wrestling also issued a statement, writing, “IMPACT Wrestling stands in full support of @GiseleShaw08 and the LGBTQ+ community. We are saddened by the incident Friday afternoon at Wrestlecon in Los Angeles and hope everyone can learn and be better from it. Thank you to the millions worldwide who have read Gisele’s statement and showed full support for her. Particular thanks go to the organizing staff of Wrestlecon as well as the IMPACT roster and crew who all handled an ugly situation with the utmost professionalism.”