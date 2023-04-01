Rhea Ripley wins SmackDown Women’s Championship

Apr 1, 2023 - by Staff

Rhea Ripley is your new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Premium Live Event saw Ripley defeat Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title. This is Ripley’s first reign with the blue brand title. Flair began her 7th reign on the December 30, 2022 SmackDown, by defeating Ronda Rousey. Flair held the strap for 91 recognized days.

