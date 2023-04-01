Nigel McGuinness returns to Ring of Honor as commentator

Former ROH World champion Nigel McGuinness returned to Ring of Honor at the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, joining the commentary team.

It’s been over six years since McGuinness was seen at an ROH show and the British star was introduced at the beginning of the Zero Hour show, doing commentary for the entire event.

AEW President Tony Khan welcomed back McGuinness with a tweet, writing, “Great to have you here in LA now at #ROHSuperCardOfHonor for this great ppv event, calling the action with our great hosts @IanRiccaboni and @CapriceColeman tonight for this awesome @ringofhonor show!”

McGuinness worked for ROH between 2003 and 2009 and then from 2012 to 2016 as commentator. He left in late 2016 to join WWE where he did commentary for NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live. He was released from WWE in October 2022.