News for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39

Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39 will air live tonight from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Be sure to joins us for live coverage at 6pm ET beginning with the two-hour Kickoff pre-show. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET. Below is the current card for tonight:

Host: The Miz

Live DJ: DJ Valentino Khan (Night 1 and Night 2)

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

CONFIRMED MATCHES FOR NIGHT 1:

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits