New ROH Pure Champion Crowned

NJPW legend Katsuyori Shibata is your new ROH Pure Champion.

Tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view saw Shibata defeat Wheeler Yuta to capture the ROH Pure Title.

This is Shibata’s first run with the title. Yuta began his fourth reign at ROH Final Battle on December 10, 2022, by defeating Daniel Garcia. Yuta held the strap for 112 recognized days in his fourth reign.