Naomi backstage at ROH Supercard Of Honor

Trinity Fatu, the former Naomi, was reportedly backstage at ROH Supercard Of Honor on Friday. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select reported that Fatu was backstage at the PPV, with Fightful noting that she watched the Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki ROH Women’s Championship match “up close.”

Fatu confirmed that she was done with WWE earlier this month. Fightful also noted that Miro and some other AEW stars not used at the show were backstage at the event.

After the PPV, Athena confirmed Trinity Fatu was backstage. Athena said she would love to wrestle her.