LIVE COVERAGE OF WWE NXT STAND AND DELIVER

– The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California as Peter Rosenberg welcomes us. He’s joined on the stage by Busted Open’s David LaGreca. We see Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams arriving earlier today. We also see NXT Champion Bron Breakker arriving to the arena. Rosenberg and LaGreca go over today’s card. The Schism vs. Tyler Bate and Chase U will take place on the Kickoff. We go to a promo for Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano in the Unsanctioned Match.

Rosenberg predicts Gargano to win, while Dave goes with Waller. We get a look at some of the Women’s Ladder Match participants, including Zoey Stark and Tiffany Stratton. We see Gallus, The Creed Brothers, and Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo out & about in Los Angeles to prepare for the Triple Threat. The Ringer’s David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide join Rosenberg. Kazeem predicts The Creeds to win, while Shoemaker goes with Tony and Stacks. Rosenberg also goes with The Family. Back from the break and we see NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez out in Los Angeles hyping herself up earlier. We see Perez handing over her title to a referee backstage now. The Ladder Match will open the main show. We get a video package on the NXT North American Title match now. Rosenberg predicts this will be the match of the night, and Lee will retain. Shoemaker goes with Dragon and Kaz also goes with Wes.

We get a video for tonight’s main event now. Kazeem goes with Carmelo Hayes but the other two go with NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The music hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Booker T for commentary. We go to another quick break.

The Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Tyler Bate and Chase U (Andre Chase, Thea Hail, Duke Hudson)

We go back to the ring and Alicia Taylor does the introductions as Chase University comes out first – Tyler Bate, Andre Chase, Duke Hudson and Thea Hail. The Chase U student section is also with them, and they stop on the ramp. Out next comes The Schism – Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid. The winners of this match will control Chase U. The Schism enters the ring and removes their masks while posing and smiling. Vic Joseph welcomes us to the show, and he’s on commentary with Booker T now.

Chase starts off with Fowler and he unloads. Reid comes in but Bate unloads on him. Chase and Duke argue over the tag with Bate now, but Hail runs in and starts screaming. Ava comes in to make her debut as fans pop, but they don’t get the chance as Gacy and Chase go at it after Gacy drops Chase with a shot to the back of the head.

Gacy stomps on Chase and mocks him. Bate and Chase run wild on Gacy now. Bate with a standing moonsault for 2. Hail comes back in, so does Ava. They shove each other and lock up. Ava drops Hail. Ava with more light offense and a 2 count. Ava keeps control until Hail rocks her and nails a running corner uppercut. Hail keeps control and hits a senton, then a splash for a 1 count as Reid breaks it up.

Bate comes in to take over on Reid. Fowler comes back in and levels Bate with Reid into the top rope, then talks trash. Bate manages to get Fowler up for a big suplex. Chase an Gacy tag in now. Chase runs wild and knocks Reid off the apron, then delivers signature offense o Gacy. Chase with a flying knee to Gacy. Bate takes Duke’s tag, then double teams Gacy with Chase. The Dyad ends up taking Bate out, then double teaming Chase. Duke is frustrated butt finally comes in to help for a pop.

Duke runs wild on Reid and Fowler. Hail comes in with offense but Ava wants none of her. Hail with a corner moonsault to Fowler for a pop. Bate rocks Gacy but can’t hit the Tyler Driver 97. Duke ends up hitting Bate with a big boot when Gacy moves out of the way. Gacy looks at Duke, and Duke goes to the floor. Gacy with the springboard lariat to Bate for 2 as Chase runs in to break it up. Gacy fights Chase off, then The Dyad comes in for the double team Codebreaker. The Schism stands tall now. Ava with a sloppy slam to Hail. Gacy faces off with Duke now and offers him a Schism t-shirt. Duke is conflicted, but he removes the Chase U shirt to boos, then puts on the Schism shirt. Chase and Bate can’t believe it. Fans boo and chant “you sold out!” now.

Duke is behind The Schism now as he rips the shirt off, then Chase U unloads on The Schism. The Chase U members stomp away on their opponents as fans chant “C-H-A-S-E-U!” now. Bate and Hail with big dives to Gacy and Ava. Duke with a Flatliner to Reid for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winners: Chase U

– After the match, Chase U stands tall as the music hits and fans cheer them on. Duke has saved Chase U from losing control to The Schism.