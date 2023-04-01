LIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLEMANIA 39 NIGHT ONE

– The WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined on the panel by Wade Barrett, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. The panel goes over tonight’s card. We see fans finding their seats in the stadium. Braxton sends us to Byron Saxton in the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone with a bunch of rabid fans. We get a video for Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair now. Barrett and Rosenberg predict Flair will win, while Booker goes with Flair.