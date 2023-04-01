Latino World Order Returns on WWE SmackDown

Apr 1, 2023 - by James Walsh

During Friday night’s edition of WWE Smackdown, Rey Mysterio was backstage preparing for his Hall of Fame speech when he was approached by Legado Del Fantasma. Rey thanked them for having his back against Judgment Day. Rey then presented the group with Latino World Order t-shirts.

The LWO was a WCW faction led by Eddie Guerrero in 1998.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Samantha Irvin

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal