Latino World Order Returns on WWE SmackDown
During Friday night’s edition of WWE Smackdown, Rey Mysterio was backstage preparing for his Hall of Fame speech when he was approached by Legado Del Fantasma. Rey thanked them for having his back against Judgment Day. Rey then presented the group with Latino World Order t-shirts.
The LWO was a WCW faction led by Eddie Guerrero in 1998.
LWO: Latino World Order 🇲🇽
Legado Del Fantasma has @reymysterio's back and he has theirs. 🤝 @ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @deltoro_wwe @joaquinwilde_ #WrestleMania #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/dfpFxyRnIC
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2023