Impact Wrestling issues statement regarding the Shaw-Steiner incident

Gisele Shaw wrote on social media that she was heckled by WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner at WrestleCon yesterday and was insulted with several homophobic remarks.

“I was at an autograph signing today at Wrestlecon and while I was walking to my table, I hear someone yelling ‘you’re a man,’ ‘you’re a dude,’ ‘you’re a piece of trash,’ ‘You are filth,’ ‘get the f*ck away from here,’” Shaw wrote.

“I kept my head down and kept walking as I did not want to acknowledge that hate. When I arrived at my table, I spoke to another Impact Wrestling talent who was at the signing with me and mentioned the incident. It didn’t sit well with me and I wanted to know who was saying that because it’s unacceptable,” Shaw added, before outing Steiner’s name.

She said she wasn’t writing the post to get sympathy, but rather because she was being bullied to be silenced on International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Shaw thanked all her Impact Wrestling co-workers who were present during the incident and tried to diffuse the situation.

“Unfortunately, a member of that same peer group was also verbally accosted by Rick Steiner being called a ‘faggot’ earlier in the day,” she continued.

Shaw came out as transgender last year with the full support of her employer, Impact Wrestling.

Impact Wrestling’s statement….

IMPACT Wrestling stands in full support of Gisele Shaw and the LGBTQ+ community. We are saddened by the incident Friday afternoon at Wrestlecon in Los Angeles and hope everyone can learn and be better from it.

Thank you to the millions worldwide who have read Gisele’s statement and showed full support for her. Particular thanks go to the organizing staff of Wrestlecon as well as the IMPACT roster and crew who all handled an ugly situation with the utmost professionalism.