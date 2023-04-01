Fyre & Dawn win NXT women’s tag team championship

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre are your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Today’s NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event saw Fyre and Dawn defeat Fallon Henley and Kiana James to capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. The finish saw James try to get Brooks Jensen to help her cheat, but Henley and Josh Briggs didn’t want to cheat. This allowed Fyre and Dawn to finish James off for the pin.

This is the first reign for Fyre and Dawn. Henley and James began their first reign on February 4 at Vengeance Day by defeating Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Henley and James held the straps for 55 recognized days.

