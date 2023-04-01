Drew McIntyre WWE contract news

PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract is coming to an end, but the two sides have not agreed on terms for a new deal yet.

It was confirmed by multiple sources today that McIntyre’s deal is not up “imminently,” but is in its final year. It’s believed that McIntyre will have interest from AEW, NJPW and other companies.

McIntyre and Sheamus will challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in a Triple Threat on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 this Sunday. It was speculated that unless WWE and McIntyre come to terms on a new deal, this could be his last appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All for some time.