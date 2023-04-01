Carmelo Hayes wins the NXT Championship

Apr 1, 2023 - by Staff

Carmelo Hayes is your new WWE NXT Champion.

Today’s NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event was headlined by Hayes defeating Bron Breakker to capture the NXT Title. The match included interference from Trick Williams.

This is Hayes’ first reign with the title. Bron began his second reign on the April 4, 2022 RAW by defeating Dolph Ziggler. Breakker later unified the NXT Title with the NXT UK Title by defeating Tyler Bate at Worlds Collide on September 4 of last year. Breakker held the strap for 361 recognized days.

