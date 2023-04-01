AEW trio at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Malakai Black, Buddy Murphy, and Andrade El Idolo were all at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony last night accompanying their significant others: Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair.

The AEW stars were even spotted on camera once or twice during the ceremony, although Murphy disappeared when they ran the angle of Mysterio, Ripley, and Priest walking out during the Rey speech. Ripley was seated in between Dominik and Murphy during the whole ceremony up until then.

With husband-and-wife teams working for different promotions, this is not uncommon although usually cameras steer away from getting them in frame to avoid any potential issues. Once, Britt Baker was shown on camera during an NXT event when Adam Cole was there and later the company apologized to her.

WWE Superstars usually bring their family to WrestleMania so that often ends up with stars from other promotions hanging out at the WWE hotel for the weekend.