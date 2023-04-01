3/30/23 Impact Wrestling x NJPW Multiverse United Results

Impact Wrestling x NJPW Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive Results – March 30, 2023

Pre-show: Yuya Uemura def. Gabriel Kidd

1. Trey Miguel def. Clark Connors, Frankie Kazarian, Kevin Knight, Rich Swann, and Rocky Romero in a 6-Way Match to retain the Impact X Division Championship

2. Alex Coughlin, Callihan, Fred Rosser, & PCO def. Eddie Edwards, Joe Hendry, J. R. Kratos, & Tom Lawlor

3. Jeff Cobb def. Moose

4. Deonna Purrazzo def. Gisele Shaw, Masha Slamovich, and Miyu Yamashita in an Impact Knockouts World Championship #1 Contender’s 4-Way Match

5. Ace Austin & Chris Bey def. Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin, Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste, and Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis in a 4-Way Match to retain the Impact World Tag Team Championships

6. KUSHIDA def. Lio Rush

7. KENTA def. Minoru Suzuki to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

8. Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Mike Bailey