WWE unveils gigantic WrestleMania 39 set inside SoFi Stadium

WWE commentator Corey Graves and his girlfriend and WWE Superstar Carmella unveiled the stage of WrestleMania inside SoFi Stadium.

Starting inside a dark stadium, American skateboarders Leticia Bufoni, Monica Torres, and Briana King, skated down the long ramp and then six-time X-Games gold medalist Bufoni jumped into the ring as simultaneous fireworks and light show illuminated the gigantic stadium, revealing the Hollywood-inspired mega set.

WWE also released the cold open for the show which is narrated by Hollywood movie star Kevin Hart.