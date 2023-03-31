WWE unveils gigantic WrestleMania 39 set inside SoFi Stadium

Mar 31, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: WWE

WWE commentator Corey Graves and his girlfriend and WWE Superstar Carmella unveiled the stage of WrestleMania inside SoFi Stadium.

Starting inside a dark stadium, American skateboarders Leticia Bufoni, Monica Torres, and Briana King, skated down the long ramp and then six-time X-Games gold medalist Bufoni jumped into the ring as simultaneous fireworks and light show illuminated the gigantic stadium, revealing the Hollywood-inspired mega set.

WWE also released the cold open for the show which is narrated by Hollywood movie star Kevin Hart.

