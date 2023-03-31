WWE CEO Nick Khan gets salary increase

WWE CEO Nick Khan received a salary increase for his role in WWE, now as the sole Chief Executive Officer of the company.

In the same filing revealing Mr. McMahon’s new contract, it was also listed that Nick Khan had his annual base salary increased from $1.35 million to $1.5 million, annual target bonus opportunity increased from 160% to 175%, and annual equity grant date target value increased from $3.575 million to $5.375 million, subject to performance metrics and vesting periods.

Khan joined the company in 2020 as President & Chief Revenue Officer before being promoted to co-CEO following the departure of Vince McMahon. He was promoted to sole CEO after Stephanie McMahon quit WWE.