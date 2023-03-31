WrestleMania Superstore opens today

The massive WrestleMania Superstore opened today in downtown at the

Los Angeles Convention Center West Hall. The store features the largest

collection of WrestleMania merchandise under one roof with items such as

official championship replica titles, exclusive WrestleMania merchandise, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia and more!

In addition, fans will be able to view WWE memorabilia displays highlighting iconic WWE moments, memories and matches from past and present. They can also play WWE 2K23 at the 2K Gaming Lounge, see the latest WWE action figures at the Mattel Elite 100 Activation and be a

part of Superstar appearances throughout the weekend. The hours of operation are Noon to Midnight today and 9AM to Midnight on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.