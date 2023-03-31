WrestleMania 39 tickets surpass last year’s with over 131,000 sold

WWE continues to sell thousands of tickets to WrestleMania and this year’s show has now surpassed WrestleMania 38 in terms of combined ticket sales.

According to latest figures released by @WrestleTix, night one of WrestleMania has 65,479 tickets sold while night two is at 66,328, for a combined 131,807.

SoFi Stadium is configured to have 66,500 seats for both nights now but that will be increased over the next several hours as the mad rush for last minute tickets continues.

During the last several stadium shows, WWE managed to move thousands of extra tickets in the final hours and WrestleMania is trending to be going that way as well, with SoFi Stadium looking likely to host over 70,000 WWE fans each night this weekend.