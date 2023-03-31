Update on tonight’s Smackdown

WWE has announced a new Fatal 4 Way for tonight’s WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown, with Natalya vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville.

The Superstars will look to gain momentum for their teams heading into the Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way. The Women’s Showcase will take place on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, featuring Natalya and Shotzi vs. Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Baszler and Ronda Rousey vs. Deville and Chelsea Green.

Here is the updated Smackdown lineup for tonight in Los Angeles-

-Natalya vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville

-Sheamus & Drew McIntyre vs. Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser

-Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns appear for their final meeting before WrestleMania 39

-9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Mace, Mansoor, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Angel, Humberto, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Butch, Ridge Holland, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Elias, Xavier Woods, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, Baron Corbin, Bronson Reed, and 2022 winner Madcap Moss