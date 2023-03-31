The Weeknd’s streak at WrestleMania continues with fourth theme song

The Weeknd’s streak at WrestleMania continues and the popular artist is now 4-0 in his WrestleMania themes. Yes, he still has a long way to go to reach Undertaker’s streak, but no other musical artist has managed to have one of his songs as the theme for WrestleMania for not two, not three, but four years in a row!

The Weeknd’s Less Than Zero is the official theme of WrestleMania 39, a song which was the fourth single from his fifth studio album Dawn FM released last year.

WWE’s fascination with The Weeknd at WrestleMania started in 2020 with Blinding Lights chosen for the COVID-19 edition of the show, the first – and only – WrestleMania in front of no fans. A year later he returned with Save Your Tears for WrestleMania 37 and last year he was back with Sacrifice for WrestleMania 38.

Will The Weeknd make it five in a row at WrestleMania 40? Time will tell but judging from past years, it’s highly likely!