Superstar meet and greets events by Fiterman Sports

Several WWE Superstars will be doing meet and greets at the Superstore

location in Los Angeles over the next few days. These are not free and a

ticket is required for each Superstar.

On Friday, Asuka and Bayley will

be there at 1PM and 2PM respectively.

On Saturday, Drew McIntyre and

Bianca Belair will start at 11AM, The Undertaker at 12:30PM, and Liv

Morgan takes stage at 10PM following WrestleMania.

On Sunday it’s Rey Mysterio at 9:30AM, and Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio at 11AM.

Ticket prices vary and can be purchased at fitermansports.com. All meet and greets will be held at the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center.