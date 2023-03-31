Supercard of Honor 2023 live tonight on pay-per-view

Live from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, AEW presents ROH: Supercars of Honor live on pay-per-view and Bleacher Report. The full card is as follows:

Claudio Castagnoli vs Eddie Kingston for the ROH World title; Samoa Joe vs Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Television title; Athena vs Yuka Sakazaki for the ROH Women’s World title; The Lucha Brothers vs Top Flight vs The Kingdom vs Aussie Open vs La Facción Ingobernable in a “Reach for the Sky” ladder match for the vacant ROH World Tag Team titles; The Embassy vs AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik in a six-man tag team match for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titles; Wheeler Yuta vs Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure title; El Hijo del Vikingo vs Komander for the AAA Mega Championship; and Daniel Garcia vs Konosuke Takeshita.

Supercard of Honor will also air live on FITE.TV for fans living internationally. Tickets to the live event can still be purchased at ROHTix.com and at the box office at the Galen Center.