ROH Supercard of Honor (Live Results) 3/31/31

-ROH Supercard of Honor (3/301/23)

Galen Center at the University of Southern California – Los Angeles

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman & Nigel McGuinness

-AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Komander

Vikingo has been the champ for 482 days, and both men adhere to the Code of Honor. Komander catches Vkingo off the leapfrog and goes for a surfboard. Vikingo reverses it and applies a surfboard, but Komander escapes right away, and Vikingo takes him down with a double leg. Some nice ground wrestling to start things off.

Vikingo hits a dive over the top rope, and the two exchange holds on the floor. Komander hits a missile drop kick followed by a suicide dive. Komander gets a table from under the ring. He leaves the table and hits a 450 splash off the stage to the floor on Vikingo. Komander misses a shooting start but lands on his feet. Vikingo catches him in the corner and hits a backflip into a hurricanrana out of the corner.

Vikingo hits a running meteora that sends Komander out of the ring. Vikingo goes for a shooting star off the apron, but Komander gets his knees up. Komander goes for a shooting star in the ring, and Vikingo gets his feet up. Vikingo climbs to the ring post and jumps off the ropes to go for a springboard drop kick, but Komander catches him for a sitdown powerbomb.

Komander climbs to the top but gets shoved to the floor. Vikingo climbs to the top of the post and hits a backward 630 onto the floor. Vikingo follows up with a springboard corkscrew 450 from the apron inside the ring. Komander and Vikingo fight on the apron. Vikingo goes for a powerbomb, but Komander counters with a Candian destroyer.

Komander gets back in the ring, climbs to the top, WALKS THE ENTIRE LENGTH OF THE ROPES, AND SPRINGBOARD SOMERSAULT DIVES TO THE FLOOR!!! Incredible sight. Komander hits a shooting star press for two. Vikingo shakes Komander off the ropes and hits a destroyer. Vikingo puts Komander on the table from earlier ad hits a running 630 dive through the table.

Vikingo misses a 630 dive in the ring, and Komander climbs to the top, pulls out a hidden ace playing card, hits a twisting phoenix splash, and Vikingo barely grabs the bottom rope to break up the pin. Komander brings Vikingo to the top but gets reversed and receives a spin-out slam. Vikingo measures Komander and hits a running meteora in the corner, and hits the 630 splash for the pin.

Winner #AndStill AAA Mega Champion: El Hijo del Vikingo

-ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: The Embassy (c) (Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona) w/ Prince Nana vs. AR Fox, Metalik, and Blake Christian

Blake Christian throws the first punch immediately following the Code of Honor. The champs get sent to the floor and taken out with triple suicide dives from Fox, Christian, and Matalik. Once things get back in the ring, Brian and Cage Metalik go at it. Cage catches Metalik coming off the ropes, but Metalik slips out and hits a back handspring elbow and tags in AR Fox. Cage blocks a cutter’s attempt but can’t block the second one or the third one, either.

Fox hits a pair of suicide dives on Kaun and Cage. Cage catches Fox coming off the ropes and hits an F5. Liona tags in but fox tags in Christian, who enters the ring via Phenomenal Forearm to Liona, which sends him to the floor. Christian follows up with a Fosberry flop. Brian Cage powerbombs Metalik, and Christian catches him with a Spanish fly and a springboard moonsault. Kaun takes out Christian, and Metalik hits a spinning DDT. All six men are down as the ref administers the count.

Cage goes for a powerbomb on Metalik but Christian makes the save by walking the ropes and hitting Cage with a destroyer. Kaun and Liona sneak up from behind Christian and deliver a double-team belly-to-back facebuster. Cage goes after Metalik but misses a clothesline and gets a code red for his troubles. Cage misses a spinning clothesline but drills him with a regular clothesline. Cage quickly hits a jackhammer for the 1-2-3.

Winners #AndStill ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: The Embassy

-ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Athena pulls Sakazaki’s hair and sends her to the canvas. Sakazaki comes back with two dropkicks and a hurricanrana sending Athena to the floor. Sakazaki hits a running suicide dive to the floor. Sakazaki throws Athena in the ring and goes for a missile dropkick but Athena moves out of the way. Athena catches Sakazaki coming in with a Boss Man slam, gets the mount, and throws a few punches until the ref pulls her off. they tease that the match might be stopped as Sakazaki might have fully recovered from the dive.

Athena targets the head and neck area of Sakazaki with no mercy. Sakazaki comes back with a basement kick and clothesline for a two-count. Sakazaki can’t suplex Athena but sends her into the corner and hits an enziguri. Sakazaki goes for a hurricanrana, but Athena blocks hit two high stack powerbombs followed by a sitdown powerbomb for a nearfall.

Athena hits a Stormbreaker, and Sakazaki barely kicks out. Athena hits Sakazaki with a baseball slide dropkick to knock her out of the ring. Sakazaki tries to fight back, but Athena catches her and hits a wheel barrel suplex to the floor. Sakazaki moves out of the way of a running drop kick that sends Athena into the barricade. Sakazaki, with all her might, body slams Athena and sends her into the steel steps.

Sakazaki runs up the ramp and hits a running dive off the stage. Sakazaki throws Athena back in the ring and hits a springboard splash for a nearfall. Sakazaki delivers some stiff forearms and drops Athena spinning forearm. Sakazaki picks up Athena but gets dropped with a stiff forearm. Athena falls on Sakazaki for a two-count.

Athena climbs to the top, but Sakazaki breaks it up and hits a superplex. Sakazaki picks up Athena, hammerlocks the arm, and hits a spinning face plant for a two count. Sakazaki goes for a springboard splash, but Athena pushes the ref into Sakazaki; however, Sakazaki does not lose her balance. It did provide enough of a distraction for Athena to hit the Eclipse off the second turnbuckle for the win.

Winner #AndStill ROH World Women’s Champion – Athena

-ROH Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Mark Briscoe