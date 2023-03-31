Report: Shinsuke Nakamura returning after WrestleMania

Shinsuke Nakamura is reportedly being brought back to the storylines after WrestleMania 39.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Nakamura is “on hold” until after the big event in Los Angeles this weekend.

Nakamura has not worked a WWE TV match since the loss to Santos Escobar on the November 11 SmackDown. He continued to work non-televised live events after that loss, then began the year with a win over 2023 WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Tokyo. Since then, he has worked just two live event matches – teaming with Braun Strowman and Madcap Moss for six-man wins over Imperium on January 21 and January 22.