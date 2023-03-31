Notes on Sean Waltman and Dustin Rhodes

Mar 31, 2023 - by James Walsh

– Sad news, as Sean Waltman (X-Pac) lost his dog Lula today after a brief battle with a mystery illness.

– Dustin Rhodes has become a grandfather, with his daughter welcoming her first child yesterday. Rhodes posted to Twitter to announce that his daughter Dakota had a son names Rowan, as you can see below.

