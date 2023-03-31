Notes on Sean Waltman and Dustin Rhodes
– Sad news, as Sean Waltman (X-Pac) lost his dog Lula today after a brief battle with a mystery illness.
My beautiful Baby Lula is gone.💔
I'm devastated. I'm going to miss her so much. She was my life. You can see some of our journey together at @itsbabylula on IG. #RIPLula pic.twitter.com/dZC3QEGpDi
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 30, 2023
– Dustin Rhodes has become a grandfather, with his daughter welcoming her first child yesterday. Rhodes posted to Twitter to announce that his daughter Dakota had a son names Rowan, as you can see below.
My sweet angel daughter @DakotaRunnels22 had a beautiful baby boy. I am officially a grandpa and has made me the happiest I have been in so long. I love Lil #Rowan. He is a perfect miracle. Thank you God. Momma and baby are fine and healthy. Great job @DakotaRunnels22 and Bleau!!… pic.twitter.com/v4GnF0AQB5
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 29, 2023