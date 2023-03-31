Notes on Sean Waltman and Dustin Rhodes

– Sad news, as Sean Waltman (X-Pac) lost his dog Lula today after a brief battle with a mystery illness.

My beautiful Baby Lula is gone.💔

I'm devastated. I'm going to miss her so much. She was my life. You can see some of our journey together at @itsbabylula on IG. #RIPLula pic.twitter.com/dZC3QEGpDi — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 30, 2023

– Dustin Rhodes has become a grandfather, with his daughter welcoming her first child yesterday. Rhodes posted to Twitter to announce that his daughter Dakota had a son names Rowan, as you can see below.