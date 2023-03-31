News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown and HOF ceremony

The WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. SmackDown will serve as the lead-in to the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will air from the same venue after SmackDown goes off the air.

Here is the current Smackdown lineup for tonight-

-Sheamus & Drew McIntyre vs. Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser

-Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns appear for their final meeting before WrestleMania

-9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Mace, Mansoor, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Angel, Humberto, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Butch, Ridge Holland, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Elias, Xavier Woods, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, Baron Corbin, Bronson Reed, and 2022 winner Madcap Moss

Here is the current Hall of Fame lineup for tonight-

-Rey Mysterio (inducted by Konnan)

-The Great Muta (inducted by Ric Flair)

-Andy Kaufman (possibly inducted by Jerry Lawler)

-Stacy Keibler (inductor TBA)

-Tim White (Dana Warrior to present the Warrior Award)