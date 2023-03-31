Maryse on the progress of women’s wrestling in WWE

Maryse has seen the WWE women’s division make a lot of progress in WWE, as she discussed on the latest episode of The Bump. The former Divas Champion appeared on the show and weighed in on how far women’s wrestling has come in the company, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the progress women have made in WWE: “Back in the days if we would have said that you’re main-eventing WrestleMania and women are doing it, there is not even words to explain how crazy that is. They’re just doing it and they’re doing it so well.”

Once dismissively known as the “Diva’s Division,” the promotion’s women — led by former champion AJ Lee — openly called for change in how WWE was treating the roster. Since the division was renamed in 2016, there has been the introduction of two new world titles, a tag team division, and a large increase in television time and representation that’s more on par with the men’s division — a level playing field Maryse rarely encountered during the prime of her career in the late 2000s.

On her era in WWE: “I was there when times were a little harder, when we were trying to get more than two minutes in the ring, when we were trying to have matches that are meaningful, you know, promos that are meaningful, and just respect in general. Time has changed and it’s for the best. It’s for the better. It’s pretty incredible what they’re doing today.”