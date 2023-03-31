LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and Samantha Irvin does the introductions as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos hit the ring – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Cole hypes tomorrow’s match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The Usos take the mics to mostly boos, announcing that they are in your city. They hype tonight’s show and the biggest tag team match of all-time on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The music quickly interrupts and out comes Zayn and Owens. They play to the crowd from the stage for big cheers. Sami says The Usos are right about being one night away from the biggest tag team match in history, tomorrow night they will put an end to this once and for all.

Sami and Owens are in the ring now. They say tonight they are going to make sure there’s nothing unsaid between the two teams, so let’s lay it all out. Owens has something The Usos need to know. He’s actually conflicted about what he has to do tomorrow night. Owens goes on about the history and how The Usos were the first ones to make him feel welcome in WWE, his son played with them backstage, and Owens looked up to them… until they started doing their cousin’s bidding and he lost all respect. Owens tells them to look at him as he talks. Owens is fired up now as he talks about how they tried to end his career at the Royal Rumble. Part of him doesn’t want to do what he has to tomorrow… it’s not paranoia by The Usos as he and Sami are taking those titles.

The Usos say they did make Owens feel welcome because that’s how they are, but they have no love for Sami or Owens right now. The two sides go back & forth over blood, family and loyalty. Sami says they chose blood over loyalty when Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was never loyal to them. Sami says the weight of The Bloodline has always been on The Usos and he’s going to do one more favor for them – put them pout of their misery, take their titles and when they do, that’s the end, the end of Reigns and The Bloodline, all of it, then The Usos can go back to being just themselves, who everyone in the crowd and in the back loved… you just won’t have the titles with you.

Fans chant “Ucey!” now. The Usos stare them down and shake their heads no. Jey says no that’s not it… it’ll be the same as always – Sami and Owens will lose the big match, Owens will stab Sami in the back, and The Usos will do what they’ve been doing. The Usos go on hyping themselves as their music starts back up. They raise the titles in the air as the two teams face off, then The Usos exit the ring.

Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable vs. Ricochet vs. Erik

As The Usos are heading out, the music interrupts and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford with Angelo Dawkins, for this WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way preview. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Samantha Irvin does the introductions as Ricochet comes out with Braun Strowman. Chad Gable is already out with Otis, as is Erik with Ivar and Valhalla. The ring empties out to Ricochet and Ford early on. They go at it back & forth.

Gable comes in dancing but gets triple teamed to the floor. Erik is sent out next. Ricochet and Ford face off but fly out instead, getting caught and slammed by Erik and Gable. Gable then sends Ricochet into the steel ring steps. Erik sends Ford into the ring post face-first. Gable and Ricochet go at it in the ring now. Gable with a big smash into the corner, then a suplex.

Erik decks Gable and goes to work on Ricochet but runs into a boot. Ricochet goes to the top but Valhalla distracts him from the apron, allowing Erik to turn him inside out. Erik stands tall but Gable flies in and drops him. Gable poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ricochet headbutts Gable from the top to the mat, while Erik superplexes Ford to the mat from the top. Gable goes back up to superplex Ricochet to the mat, and now everyone is down.

Ford runs wild and lays everyone out now but he poses and Ricochet flies off the top to deck him. Gable with a German to Ricochet but Erik breaks the pin up. Ford misses a shot to Erik and eats a big knee. Erik slams Ford on top of Gable’s back but can’t get the pin.

Ford knocks Erik to the floor with an enziguri, then runs and leaps out to take out Gable, Erik, and Otis. Ford brings Gable back in and hits the Frogsplash but then Ricochet hits a 450 on Gable to steal the pin for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Braun joins him in the ring as the four teams stare each other do

– Roman Reigns enters his locker room suite. Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa are standing by. The Usos stand up to greet their cousin, then they all sit down. Cole says tensions are running high within The Bloodline.

– We see Bobby Lashley backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package for Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

We go back to the ring and out come the Superstars for the 9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman, Ivar, Otis, Angelo Dawkins, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Mace, Mansoor, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Angel, Humberto, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Butch, Ridge Holland, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Elias, Xavier Woods, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Baron Corbin, Bronson Reed, and 2022 winner Madcap Moss. The announcers send us to a video on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant, and tonight’s match. We come back to Bobby Lashley making his entrance to pyro and a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see someone coming out of the locker room of 2023 WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta. We go back to the ring and Strowman makes his way to the ring. The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Corbin is tossed out early by Boogs. Corbin throws a fit at ringside.