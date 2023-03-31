LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE HALL OF FAME CEREMONY

– The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kickoff pre-show opens up with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcoming us. We see the WWE crew changing the SmackDown ring over to the stage for the Hall of Fame.

Cole sends us backstage to co-hosts Byron Saxton and Maria Menounos, who are with Corey Graves and Carmella. They talk about the importance of tonight’s event. Graves talks about how he’s a big fan of The Great Muta. Cole and Barrett talk about Muta, then send us backstage to Cathy Kelley, who is with WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Sharmell. They talk about the big weekend and we go back to Cole and Barrett. They send us backstage to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, but Saxton and Maria say Foley got called to do something. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and his wife join Maria and Saxton now. Angle praises Rey Mysterio and says tonight’s induction has been a long time coming, and he’s proud of him. Angle is surprised they’re inducting Rey before he retires, but they did the same to him.

Cole and Barrett send us to Cathy again, who is with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. She says she’s matching with her husband tonight. She’s looking forward to stealing the show with Rhea Ripley on Saturday. We also talk to The Miz and Maryse, then Sami Zayn and his wife. Sami talks about how special the weekend is for he and Kevin Owens, and how special tonight is. He hopes Dominik Mysterio leaves his father alone tonight. Cole shows us some of the Superstars taking their seats on the stage now. WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam takes his seat and gets a pop from the fans in attendance. Cathy is backstage with The Street Profits now. Montez Ford jokes about wearing the same jacket as Saxton, then Saxton shows up with Menounos. They all joke around some more, then Cole and Barrett wrap the Kickoff.

– The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony opens up with a video package. We’re now live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California as hosts Kayla Braxton and Corey Graves welcome us to the stage. They give a brief intro to tonight’s ceremony, then send us to a video package for 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler.