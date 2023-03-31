Dominik Mysterio notes

WWE officials are said to be very high up on Dominik Mysterio right now.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that everyone has been impressed with Dominik’s work as of late, and that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is very high up on the young Mysterio.

It was noted that Dominik’s feud with his father, 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, is seen by many as the hottest thing going in WWE aside from The Bloodline.

It was also said that Triple H sees big things for Dominik past the current storyline, and that there are long-term plans for Dominik as a star.

Mysterio vs. Mysterio will take place on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.