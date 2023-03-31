Cathy Kelley on her WWE return

Cathy Kelley made her return to WWE under the Triple H regime, and she recently discussed her return and more. Kelley spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how she began her return to WWE: “It started with an email to Steph [McMahon]. We always used to talk and catch up on life, and she recommended having a Zoom account since everything is on Zoom now. It just snowballed from there. It all happened very quickly. About a month before I returned, the ball got rolling, and before I knew it, I was on a plane to Monday Night Raw. I was back and better than ever!”

On her return being inevitable: “It was always, ‘we’ll see you later’ and not a complete goodbye. I’ve always loved WWE, it’s in my veins at this point. So, coming back just felt very natural… When I was away, I worked on some writing projects. I worked on a feature film, a pilot, and an illustration project. Hopefully, they see the light of day soon.”

On the differences between working on Raw and NXT: “Honestly, it does not feel different at all. Because all my friends from NXT are now on the main roster. Girls like Dakota [Kai], Rhea [Ripley], and so many others…basically everyone I came up with in that Black & Gold era are now a part of Monday Night Raw. It feels like we’ve all graduated together. It feels really good!”

On Stephanie McMahon stepping away from WWE: “Stephanie does not talk about this a lot, but family is really important to her. As Hunter explained recently, she just wants to spend time with them. The WWE schedule, as you know, can be very time-consuming. I have the utmost respect for her. I feel so grateful that she advocated for me in the way she has. Her support was a huge part in me coming back.”