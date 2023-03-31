Bobby Lashley wins Andre The Giant Battle Royal

Bobby Lashley won the 9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during tonight’s WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Tonight’s 32-man Battle Royal also featured Braun Strowman, Ivar, Otis, Angelo Dawkins, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Mace, Mansoor, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Angel, Humberto, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Butch, Ridge Holland, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Elias, Xavier Woods, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Baron Corbin, Bronson Reed, and 2022 winner Madcap Moss.

Corbin was the first elimination, within seconds. Hit Row was then tossed out. The final four came down to Lashley, Knight, Reed, and Strowman. Reed eliminated Knight, then Braun, but Lashley ended up eliminating Reed for the win.

Lashley posed with his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy after the match. He now joins Cesaro (aka ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli), Big Show (aka Paul Wight), Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Strowman, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, and Moss as winners from the past. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was first introduced in 2014, and it has been held every year since then, except for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last two Andre Battle Royals were held on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania, but before that, the match was held on the WrestleMania Kickoff pre-show or the main card.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s Battle Royal at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles: