WWE Superstars meet and greets schedule for WrestleMania weekend

Several WWE Superstars will be doing meet and greets at the Superstore location in Los Angeles over the next few days. These are not free and a ticket is required for each Superstar.

On Friday, Asuka and Bayley will be there at 1PM and 2PM respectively. On Saturday, Drew McIntyre and Bianca Belair will start at 11AM, The Undertaker at 12:30PM, and Liv Morgan takes stage at 10PM following WrestleMania. On Sunday it’s Rey Mysterio at 9:30AM, and Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio at 11AM.

Ticket prices vary and can be purchased at fitermansports.com.

All meet and greets will be held at the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Other meet and greets will be Bianca Belair, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins today at the Shoe Palace in Inglewood at 12:30PM and Rey Mysterio also today at 2PM at the Walmart Store in Rosemead. These are free and on first-come first-served basis.