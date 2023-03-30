WrestleMania 39 cold open

Celebrity WWE Superstar Logan Paul has revealed the cold open video for WrestleMania 39.

As seen in the tweet below, Paul took to Twitter this evening to unveil the intro video that will kick off Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night. The video is narrated by actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

“Honored to present the first look at #WrestleMania cold open narrated by my friend @KevinHart4real #coldasballs,” Paul wrote.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H tweeted on the cold open and wrote, “This weekend, the greatest spectacle in entertainment takes over @SoFiStadium. Special thanks to @KevinHart4real for setting the stage as #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, this Saturday & Sunday at 8e/5p on @peacock”

This weekend, the greatest spectacle in entertainment takes over @SoFiStadium. Special thanks to @KevinHart4real for setting the stage as #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, this Saturday & Sunday at 8e/5p on @peacock https://t.co/qzjXAsuUzF — Triple H (@TripleH) March 30, 2023